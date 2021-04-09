IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.96

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.96 and last traded at C$39.65, with a volume of 147051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of C$9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0238504 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

