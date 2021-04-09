Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 56.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $177,800.36 and $657.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 82.1% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,408.63 or 0.99887872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00105234 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001155 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005487 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,416,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,532 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.