iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 3.14% of iHeartMedia worth $28,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $17.80 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

