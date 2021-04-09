iHeartMedia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 27,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,423% compared to the average volume of 426 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 226,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. 3,074,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,779. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

