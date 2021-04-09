Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.87. 4,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,773. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.27 and a 1 year high of $228.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

