IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Given New $2.35 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $3.10 to $2.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

