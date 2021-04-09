ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0410 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $453,278.69 and approximately $71,431.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,067,272 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

