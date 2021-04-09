IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

