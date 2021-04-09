Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $36.06

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $36.86. Immunocore shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 2,063 shares changing hands.

IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

