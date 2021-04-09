Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$4.50. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 23,028 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$571.78 million and a P/E ratio of -111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.