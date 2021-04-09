Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $651.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.81 million and the highest is $676.00 million. Incyte posted sales of $568.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Incyte by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 99,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Incyte by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $80.83 on Friday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.