Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 99,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

