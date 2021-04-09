Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stake Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Independent Bank Group worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,645,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

