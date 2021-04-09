Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Up 2.7%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.72. 768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 232,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

