Independent Research Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €82.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €84.85 ($99.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €85.69 and a 200-day moving average of €90.58. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.