Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.29 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $509,589.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00320724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00760460 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,093.89 or 1.00897906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.29 or 0.00751757 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.