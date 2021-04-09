Infinitus Token (INF) Price Reaches $0.0820 on Exchanges

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Infinitus Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $289,544.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00480622 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token (CRYPTO:INF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,472,278 coins. Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @InfinitusToken . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinium (INF) is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency using the CryptoNote protocol. The open source reference implementation of CryptoNote was coded from scratch based on the CryptoNote reference implementation, and is not a fork of Bitcoin. Infinium aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. It intrinsically has a higher degree of anonymity than Bitcoin or any of its various forks. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitus Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

