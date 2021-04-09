ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 469,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,637. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

