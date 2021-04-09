(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.10 ($11.88).

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

