(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.40 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.10 ($11.88).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

