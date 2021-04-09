Ink (INK) Tops One Day Volume of $181,603.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 83.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $181,603.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

