Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INE shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$22.48. 761,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,726. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -97.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. Analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.