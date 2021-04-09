Innova Price Tops $0.0591 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Innova has a market capitalization of $407,656.72 and $17.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Innova has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.