Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $40,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $193.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.77 and a 200-day moving average of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

