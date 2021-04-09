Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will post $178.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.80 million and the lowest is $176.90 million. Inphi posted sales of $139.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $801.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $933.11 million, with estimates ranging from $888.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI opened at $182.68 on Friday. Inphi has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

