InsaneCoin Market Cap Hits $314,722.86 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $314,722.86 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.78 or 0.00459088 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005213 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.94 or 0.04483038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,318,086 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

