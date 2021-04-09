Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.93. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.