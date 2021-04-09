Insider Buying: Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1) Insider Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1) insider Curt LaBelle bought 240,000 shares of Atomo Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,440.00 ($26,742.86).

The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Atomo Diagnostics Company Profile

Atomo Diagnostics Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices for blood-based rapid testing for professional use and self-testing. The company offers AtomoRapid RDT platforms to suit various blood-based lateral flow test assays and are appropriate for a range of applications, including screening for chronic conditions and detection of infectious diseases.

