Insider Buying: Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Buys 108,500 Shares of Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,506.50 ($14,647.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,497.26.

About Mad Paws

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates a pet sitting community in Australia. It operates a platform for providing various services, which include away from and at pet's home, dog walking, pet day care, house visiting, bird sitting, dog grooming and training, pet, and dog boarding; and dog, cat, puppy, rabbit, and guinea pig sitting, as well as cat boarding and dog kennel services.

