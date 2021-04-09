Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Acquires 2,127 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $13,166.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,418. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
