Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Acquires 2,127 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $13,166.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,418. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.