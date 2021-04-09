Insider Buying: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 263,400 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OSPN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 6,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,432. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 645.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 241,454 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 767,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 196,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,743,000 after acquiring an additional 145,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpan by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.