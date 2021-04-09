Insider Buying: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 263,400 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OSPN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 6,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,432. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 645.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 241,454 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 767,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 196,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,743,000 after acquiring an additional 145,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpan by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

