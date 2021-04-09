Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Major Shareholder Sells 7,794,640 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,106. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $21,904,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.