Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.37. 421,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,765. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $524.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

