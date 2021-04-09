Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMAT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $138.91. 9,629,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633,992. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 109.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6,029.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,091,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 100,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.