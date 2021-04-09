Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells 122,552 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $5,982,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,918,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

