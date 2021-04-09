Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
