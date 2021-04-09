Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.