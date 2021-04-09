Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $17,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 224,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $878.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $29,190,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

