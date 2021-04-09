Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells 1,702 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Envista stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,538,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $45.00.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 30.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Featured Article: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.