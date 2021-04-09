Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells 13,473 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $605,611.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,731.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88.

On Monday, March 29th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75.

NYSE:NVST traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,538,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

