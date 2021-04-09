Insider Selling: Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £439,750 ($574,536.19).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total transaction of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42).

On Thursday, January 14th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Shares of Gamma Communications stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,780 ($23.26). 92,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,604.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,621.20. Gamma Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,961.43 ($25.63). The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

