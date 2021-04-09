Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.72. 57,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,945. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.