Insider Selling: IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) COO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 177,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -2.05. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

