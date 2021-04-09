Insider Selling: Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Sells 4,495 Shares of Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of INTZ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $478.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Several research analysts have commented on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

