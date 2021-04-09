Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 129,872 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $840,271.84. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 15,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,373. The stock has a market cap of $931.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

