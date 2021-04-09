Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.58. 13,278,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $75.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.