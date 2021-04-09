Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 36,676 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGNY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 510,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

