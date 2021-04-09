Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $224,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,743,078.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. 510,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.