Insider Selling: PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells 3,733 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 1,706,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

