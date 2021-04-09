Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 12,602 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.

On Thursday, February 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 496,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,654. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.91 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.74. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $2,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,041,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Seagen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

