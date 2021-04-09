Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,066,700.00.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 791,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

